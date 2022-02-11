🔊 Listen to this

RANSOM TWP. — During the Ransom Township supervisors’ meeting Feb. 7, secretary Pat Myers said that the two remaining auditors, Richard Tenio and Shane Cawley, were able to finish the audit, which was started prior to Joseph Distinti’s resignation.

She said that the board of supervisors are looking for an auditor to fill in the term of former-elected auditor Sandy Powell, who left the area last year. She mentioned that Powell’s term will end in 2023.

“The audit can go forward even though it’s just the two of them (Tenio and Cawley),” said Myers. “It will be going ahead.”

Chairman Robert Wells suggested reaching out to Tenio.

In other business, the supervisors voted to appoint Mike Wince as the third member of the zoning hearing board and Tyler Telesk as an alternative member of the zoning hearing board.

In his treasury report, Wells announced that the general fund to be $1,475,175.78; liquid fuels fund, $777,925.31; revenues, $305,221.19; expenditures, $100,198.30. The recycling for January was 4.67 tons.

This month’s recycling date will be Feb. 25. The next planning commission meeting will be on Monday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The next supervisors’ meeting will be on Monday, March 7, at 6 p.m. It will be virtual.