🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting, February 10, council member Brian Malamud, who is currently leading the grants committee, brought up a survey requesting public input about renovations for Streamside Park. He said that Marty Fotta, who created the survey, wants council to look at the park’s current condition and evaluate the needs of both the park and the community. “Moving forward, this (survey) can be included in the grant writing process putting a number to it for repairs and to improve the park itself,” he said. Malamud said that Fotta is working with a landscape engineer to see what needs to be complete. In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that Larry Nichols, who was the owner of the former Dalton Country Store, wants a formal agreement from the borough about the sign, which displays meeting announcements in the parking lot. She mentioned that Nichols wants the borough to use and maybe upgrade the sign. Also, Bonczar requested Council to approve the Woodland Hills Plan of Lot Change. Council voted to approve the plan. Bonczar then announced that Marylee Schirg, of Jim’s Farm Produce, donated to Council the history of the Shoemaker Cemetery. She said that there will be a ceremony in July to rededicate a Revolutionary War soldier buried in the cemetery.

“We as a community want to recognize the significant history here,” she said.

Bonczar mentioned the name change of the Dalton Business & Professional Association to Dalton Community & Commerce Association. Meetings still occur on the third Tuesday of every month.

In his mayor’s report, Aaron Holzman said that he and Dalton police chief Chris Tolson interviewed two part-time police officers. In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock reported that federal magistrate judge Robert Mariani recommended dismissal of the complaint made by Third Street resident Carolyn Florimonte about water coming into her house. Bolock said that Florimonte has a few days to file an objection. Also, Bolock announced that the stormwater case of the Weeks property on Main Street has been settled. “The borough has to do some work on the property,” he said. “We have to get together with the new owner of the property and have the processed approved.”

Bolock said he hopes to have this finished by the next council meeting in March.