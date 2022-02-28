🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — At the Clarks Green Council meeting, February 16, solicitor Al Weinschenk said that he prepared a letter of intent for the consideration of joining a regionalized police force. He said that the letter needs to be approved by Council and sent to the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED), but it doens’t obligate the borough to join the Regional Police Study Commission. “It’s just to explore the possibilities without any binding or legal obligation to follow what the commission recommends,” he said.

Weinschenk assured that the letter is just for the study of regional police consolidation and to study regionalization of police force in the Abington area. Council voted to authorize the execution of the DCED letter of intent for the Regional Police Study Commission. Also, Weinschenk explained that four individuals need to be present at a meeting location to establish a quorum for a meeting of borough Council. He said that other members can participate virtually. He said that he contacted the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs. He said that the association is ‘entirely in the dark’ as far as offering advice to municipalities who met virtually as of July 2021.

“The best course of action would be for Council to ratify all the actions that were taken by borough Council since July 2021,” he said.

Council voted to ratify Council’s legislation of 2022. In his zoning report, George Parker said that the office building on 241-251 East Grove Street has been approved by the planning commission. He said that it will be a two-story building. “We are excited about it from the aspect that it’s going to improve conditions along East Grove Street especially for traffic entering and exiting the entire property,” he said.

Also, Parker mentioned that the Astra Wealth building, located in the former Hawk Oil property, is under construction. He said that the building was recently inspected, and the contractor is planning to put stonework outside the building. In an ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report by operation and maintenance supervisor Anthony Luongo, the staff installed a submersible heater in clarifier 3 trough due to the freezing temperatures. Also, the staff replaced adjustable timing relay on pump 2. They also replaced a damaged piston assembly and cleaned the air distribution block on Enviromix cabinet for bioreactor 2, zone 8. Also, ARWA director Lauren Elliott asked the local banks to generate new signature cards for recently elected officers. Officers are encouraged to stop by the ARWA plant to sign forms and provide a copy of their drivers license. In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns announced two new speed devices have been installed in the two new police vehicles. He said that the upcoming body cameras will upload videos in a cloud system. He also mentioned there will be an aggressive driving program will occur from March 18 to April 24. During public comment, Glenburn resident Eloise Butovich said that she and her husband Dorian plan to open a flower shop/cafe called Central Park Flowers. It will be located in the former CVS building on 100 South Abington Road. In other business, Council voted to approve the following account balances as of January 21: general fund checking, $413,240.13; capital fund, $116,437.94; American Rescue Plan fund, $27,955.82; sewer fund, $424,143.24; state fund, $121,948.13.

Council voted to adopt the new job descriptions for borough manager and borough secretary.