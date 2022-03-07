🔊 Listen to this

Due to weather disruptions and travel restrictions, the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 6th Annual Winter Blues Guitarmageddon featuring Joe Louis Walker with King Solomon Hicks, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen and the Deb Callahan Duo, originally schedule for Feb. 25, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m.

All tickets for the performance will be honored at the rescheduled date. Patrons can contact their original point of purchase or the SCC’s Fidelity Bank Box Office at 570-344-1111 with any questions.