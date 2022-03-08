🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — At the Clarks Summit Council meeting March 2, council president Gerrie Carey read a proclamation honoring retired police officer Robert Shedlock.

She acknowledged Shedlock’s teachings of multiple classes to other officers and serving on regionalization and consolidation boards. She said that he was named acting chief officer in charge from May 2001 to January 2002. She mentioned that he was the first officer in the Clarks Summit Police Department to attend CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training in 2015 and in 2016 was elected CIT Officer of the Year. Carey officially declared March 2, 2022 as “Robert Shedlock Day.”

During public comment, Clarks Summit Lee Coffman told council that he is looking to convert his property at 214 N. State St. to a multi-use building. He said that on Feb. 16 he presented to the planning commission his plans to make the first floor a commercial property and the second floor an apartment. He mentioned that he received conditional approval with a stipulation of requiring seven items. He requested final approval from council. He said that he purchased the property in August.

“We’re planning on maintaining the character of the home, the charm of the home, so it’s not a tear-down and a rebuild,” he said. “We are actually repurposing the property that was there.”

Coffman said that he worked with architects and land developers on creating the appropriate parking driveway. He said that he received PennDot approval for minimum use driveway because of the low traffic. He mentioned that the first floor will have a salon called ALM Studios.

Borough manager Virginia Kehoe told Coffman that he has all the required items except the approval of the retaining walls. Coffman explained that the purpose of the retaining walls is to put the parking slots to the back of the property. Council voted to approve the land development plans of ALM Studios contingent upon retaining wall plans approved by the engineer.

During the bids and quotations report, council voted to award the high municipal bids of $8,200 for both of the new police vehicles — a Tahoe and an Interceptor.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns announced an aggressive driving grant from March 18 to April 24. He also said that he returned a taser, which was purchased in May 2017, to Axon Enterprise. He mentioned that Axon gave him prices for two different tasers, one for $1,220 and one for $1,599.68. He said that the latter has a four-year warranty. He said that he sent the prices to the finance committee. Kehoe informed Yarns that the bids between the two new police vehicles closed at $16,400. “We have money coming in that isn’t budgeted,” he said. Council voted to approve the purchase of the taser, which costs $1220.

In old business, councilman Josh Mitchell announced that Clarks Green Borough and Glenburn Township wrote letters of intent for police regionalization, totaling to six municipalities that accept a regionalized police force. He said that Clarks Summit Council submitted their survey as well as other municipalities.

“We can have a kick-off meeting with DCED (Department of Community & Economic Development), and they will begin preparing for report,” he said. “And then, we will have something tangible to talk about.”

In her solicitor’s report, Mariclaire Hayes listed Civil Service Commission procedures including guidelines for the hiring of officers and hiring a chief. She said that the commission provides criteria for a high-ranking officer. Council voted to activate the Civil Service Commission procedures.

In other business, Council voted to

• Approve Resolution 2022-01, which approves police mobile data terminals.

• Reduce one EDU for the Goodwill in Clarks Summit.