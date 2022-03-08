🔊 Listen to this

RANSOM TOWNSHIP — At the Ransom Township supervisors’ meeting March 7, supervisor Dave Bird announced an upcoming recycling event at the Scranton High School parking lot on Tuesday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the trucks are full.

Items, which can be recycled for free, include computes, cell phones, DVD players, exercise equipment, car batteries, and filing cabinets. Additional items that can be recycled for a fee include appliances, stereos, TV sets, and paint cans.

Recycled items will be picked up by Responsibly Recycling Services (RRS). Cash or check will be accepted.

Also, Bird announced a spring cleanup, which will take place outside the Ransom Township Municipal Building and the Mount Dewey Community Center on Friday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 7 a.m. to noon.

In his supervisor’s report, Al Myers said that Gentry Rouse, senior project developer of SGC Power (solar company based in Elkridge, Md.), wants to meet with the supervisors for a report in a week or two. Rouse spoke to the supervisors about a possible community solar project for Ransom Township on July 1, 2019. “The company (SGC Power) contacted him (Rouse) about maybe going along with the project,” said Myers.

In his treasury report, Bird announced the general fund to be $1,452,395.44; liquid fuels, $777,984.99; revenues, $42,717.30; expenditures, $80,363.55.

This month’s recycling date will be Friday, March 25.

The next planning commission meeting will be Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. The next supervisors’ meeting will be Monday, April 4.