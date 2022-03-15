“We are creatures built for joy,” states author Margaret Renkl in a recent New York Times column. She reminds us of the joy we can celebrate as signs of spring appear day by day in our gardens, woodlands or in the sky.

I saw the film festival movie Belfast for the second time, the movie shown on Winter Fest Opening Night, and it begins with Van Morrison’s song, composed for the movie, “Down to Joy.” It is nominated for an Oscar as Best Original Song. Joy is all around us – in nature and in the movies.

So many of us who see the thought provoking films of our film festivals are eager to talk about them after the showings. During this last festival I met three filmgoers who wanted to talk about the film we just saw. They were all from the Clark Summit area. One was a woman who recently lost her husband, but she still feels his presence because a memorial plaque with his name has been placed on the wall behind the seat where he sat. She tries to see as many film festival films as she can. And a couple shared with me that they heard Ronnie on WVIA’s Art Scene broadcast and were inspired to see as many films as they can.

Now that Winter Fest is over, you won’t need to suffer from withdrawal too long. The good news is that Spring Film Festival is just around the corner, beginning Friday, April 8. Three weeks of acclaimed foreign and independent films, ending April 21. Come to free Preview Day on Thursday, March 24, at 1 or 6 p.m. To reserve your seats for Opening Night call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext 3.

I will tell you all about some of the movies next week. But I can tell you that we start out with I’ll Find You and The Automat on Opening Night. A great way to celebrate spring!

To bring joy to all who love opera and ballet, Royal Opera and Ballet of London screened performances are coming to the Dietrich Theater Screen. They include Rigoletto on April 3 and 24 at 2 p.m., La Traviata on May 15 at 2 p.m. and Swan Lake on June 12 and 26 at 2 p.m. Can you believe you can see these performances right here in historic downtown Tunkhannock?

Wyoming County Reads has come to a close this year, but “We want to thank Bill Chapla for his enlightening discussions that kept a lively group of discussants coming each week. It was wonderful to welcome new participants and to welcome back so many avid readers,” according to Erica Rogler. Thank you to all of you who make this program so special every year.

I will end with four Winter Fest films that brought me joy: Licorice Pizza with all of its unconventional but joyful craziness; Julia with all of its celebration of food and the loving and joyful act of cooking; Belfast with its affirmation of the strength of family in good times and bad; and Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time with Vonnegut’s belief that what is important ultimately is that we each find joy in our family – biological family or our family of friends. We are creatures built for joy, don’t you agree?