DALTON m At the Dalton Council meeting March 10, the junior level of Girl Scouts from Troop 50075 made a proposal to build a community garden at Platt Park for the bronze award. They were accompanied by troop leaders Megan O’Rourke and Ann Tonti.

During the presentation, the scouts mentioned that they will do the upkeep of the garden, which will serve as a memorial for the park. They discussed two options of the garden plan. “Plan A” was for the garden to be on the left of the memorial bench. They proposed the garden to be 15 feet by 5 feet and the perimeter will be wide with larger stones. Plus, a birdbath will be built with perennial flowers surrounding it. “Plan B” was for the garden to be near the veterans’ memorial and will be lined with larger stones. Instead of a birdbath, the benches will be the center of the garden and perennial plants will be placed in the back. The girl scouts told council the materials required for the garden, including stones and concrete.

O’Rourke said that the girl scouts will look to local businesses for donations and hope most of the project will be complete by June.

Council voted to approve Plan A.

In his president’s report, Bill Brandt announced that Dalton Shoemaker Cemetery will host an honorary ceremony for a Revolutionary War veteran on Saturday, July 23. In his law and legislative report, councilman Len Peters read resolutions, which authorize council to execute and enter into a police service agreement with Nicholson Borough, Factoryville Borough, and West Abington Township. Council also voted to apply for LSA (Local Share Account) grants to allow Dalton to acquire the following items: Kabuta equipment for mowing; a small, front-end loader in the amount of $33,847.59; a backhoe in the amount of $112,547.43; police equipment in the amount of $39,567; a plow truck in the amount of $58,671.

In her zoning/planning report, councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar said that the Dalton Business & Professional Association officially sent its articles of incorporation to the state. Also, she mentioned that James Vipond, Countryside Conservancy’s development officer, is offering free consulting to develop a plan for the beautification and revitalization of Dalton. She announced that a spring cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 23. In his public relations/communications report, councilman Albert Propst said that Andrew Netusil from Long Island Clocks in Wilkes-Barre came to Dalton to look at the clock on Main Street. He said that according to Netusil, the clock’s computer is dead and the movement (motor) needs to be changed. Propst said that a new computer plus labor costs about $1,290. He said that for $2,200, a new movement can be added. Brandt suggested to pay the $2,200 for both.

“We would like to be as prudent and frugal as we can,” he said.

Mayor Aaron Holzman suggested to just repair the computer. Council voted to replace the clock’s computer at $1,290.

Also, Propst announced that Beichler’s Greenhouse added four more plants for the hanging baskets, which totals to 22 plants this year. He said there were 18 plants last year.

“I could’ve sold 30 more baskets with the amount of people who wanted to donate last year,” he said. “So that’s really exciting.”

Propst said that the price of the hanging baskets will remain $85 a piece like last year. He also mentioned that the Dalton Dash 5-Miler will take place on Memorial Day (May 30).