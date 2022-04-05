RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors’ meeting April 4, Creek Road resident Robert Connor complained to the supervisors about a log jam in High Falls Creek. He said that it will eventually cause a problem with flooding.

“It’s negligence by not doing something,” he said. “Anybody with half a brain can take a slow ride along from my property up. You’ll see a hazardous condition existing.”

Connor mentioned that he spoke with everybody including EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the Lackawanna County Commissioners. He said that there are cut logs that might end in the stream as well. Supervisor Dave Bird replied that permission from the property owner is needed to get in the property.

“We can not just go in there,” he said.

Bird said that DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) will give permission to do something.

“We can do it if we can reach it to the road,” he said.

Bird warned that it’s also a liability for anyone that goes in there and gets hurt. Connor replied that it’s a “cop out.”

“This is willful negligence on your part,” he told the supervisors. “You’ve been alerted. The state has been alerted about it. The county has been alerted about it.”

Bird told Connor that he needs to get a signed petition and bring it to the supervisors. Solicitor Edmund Scacchitti added that all of the affected neighbors must authorize the township to enter upon the land to evaluate the problem.

“We have to have everybody’s permission,” he said. “And we’re going to have a waiver of liability so that if we damage the property when we come out there through ordinary performance of the work, that we’re not going to be sued by the property owner.”

Connor agreed to get a petition with signatures for the next meeting.

In other business, auditor Richard Tenio announced that the Ransom Township auditors held their annual audit on Saturday, January 22 and Friday, March 4, 2022 at the municipal building. He said that there were three openings for auditor but only filled two. He asked if anybody would like to take on the role of auditor to let him or secretary Pat Myers know. “We need to appoint somebody else,” he said. “It’s a six-year term. It’s not a lot of work.”

Tenio explained the requirements of an auditor and the types of funds an auditor looks through. The supervisors voted to accept the auditor’s report. In other business, Scacchitti swore in Mike Wince as zoning board member and Tyler Telesk as alternate. In his treasury report, Bird announced the general fund: $1,399,474.44; liquid fuels: $778,051.07; revenues, $62,250.11; expenditures, $66,543.80. This month’s recycling date will be Friday, April 22. The next planning commission meeting will be Monday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. (if needed).

The next supervisors’ meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 2.