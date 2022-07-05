🔊 Listen to this

Annually, in June, the Rotary Club of the Abingtons awards teachers from the Abington Heights School District with Frank T. Dolbear grants provided by the Dolbear Memorial Fund. The fund is administered by the Scranton Area Community Foundation. This year the Rotary Club bestowed $10,000 in grants to teachers who are committed to projects and programs that will enhance the quality of life and education for students in the Abington Heights School District. From left are Katie Melillo, Stacey Bamford, Morgan Craig, Marilyn Pryle, Courtney Degnon and Annette Adair. Not pictured: Dana Boylan, Barbara Moss, Danielle Sadusky and Sarah Sokso.