What a joyous reunion of old friends and original homegrown music! The 18th annual Gathering of Singer/Songwriters was also a gathering of good friends. Good friends of the Old Lynn Church Concerts and old friends of the best original music in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Lorne Clarke was our go-to contact, recommended by George Graham of WVIA fame, back when we first started cultural programming at the Dietrich in 2002. And it was Lorne Clarke who assembled the winning foursome on stage for a concert that was postponed for two years due to COVID precautions.

Lorne, Josh Pratt, Bret Alexander, and Tom Flannery took their seats on the Dietrich Stage, each not only singing a song, accompanied by their guitars, but also telling stories of the inspiration for the songs. All four are poets as well as composers and musicians, poets who could be published just for their lyrics. Two examples are that Lorne sang “Where’s John,” a tale of sadness of dementia, Bret Alexander told a tale of post-divorce feelings, making us see the humorous side. Some stories made us laugh, some made us contemplative, remembering our own similar experiences. Tom Flannery led the final song to end the evening, the all-time favorite song we all know — “Irene, Good Night.” We all departed feeling renewed and already looking forward to the 19th Gathering of Singer/Songwriters.

Coming up at the Dietrich is a new class taught by Rosalie Allen — Tai Chi for Beginners at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, so stay tuned for more information about it. And Kundalini Yoga for practice from the chair or the mat, taught by Barbara Tierney will move from Mondays to Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., beginning in September. I can attest that Kundalini from the chair is extremely powerful with Barbara giving instructions for chair or mat practice. Always popular Chair Yoga and Simply Yoga will continue with Donna Fetzko. Check the times at www.dietrichtheater.com.

In addition, Fall Film Festival is all lined up, beginning with our Opening Night Gala on Friday, Sept. 23, ending Thursday, Oct. 13. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Brian and Charles are the two Opening Night films. Opening Nights are legendary here at the Dietrich, complete with a cruise-ship-like offering of hors d’oeuvres, Nimble Hill beer and wine, and amazing desserts between the movies. For information or reservations call Mary at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

Just think about it. Our town of 1,699 – I just checked – has the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater with 4 movie screens, an art studio and a performing arts studio and so much more. When I go to sleep at night I like to think of three things that made me happy that day. Almost every day I can identify something that relates to my connections or experiences at the Dietrich. How about you? We invite you to find what the Dietrich can do for you. Come and join us!