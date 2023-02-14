WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Breaking Benjamin is coming home to Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. for a performance at the ASM Global Managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Joining Breaking Benjamin will be Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Tickets, starting at $39.95, go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, visit www.BreakingBenjamin.com.

Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s Saturate, the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with 10 songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band’s global influence and loyal fan base.

Their most recent release, “Aurora,” gave Breaking Benjamin their 10th #1 song at rock radio with “Far Away ft. Scooter Ward.”

Breaking Benjamin’s last studio album, “Ember,” debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s #1 debut for “Dark Before Dawn,” (Gold), 2009’s “Dear Agony,” (Platinum) at #4, and 2006’s “Phobia,” (Platinum) at #2.

