WILKES-BARRE AREA – Abington Heights made it two out of four in its championship battles with Lackawanna League Division 1 rival Delaware Valley Feb. 24-25 during the District 2 Class 3A Individual Wrestling Championships at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Luke Sirianni, Austin Smith, Brian Heard and Caleb Marzolino all captured individual titles to help the Comets outscore Delaware Valley, 204½-171½.

Abington Heights beat Delaware Valley head-to-head in the league finale to repeat as Division 1 champion.

Delaware Valley won the Lackawanna League Tournament early in the season, then beat the Comets in the finals of the District 2 Class 3A Dual Meet Wrestling Championships.

Sirianni beat Dorian Hoffman from Wyoming Valley West, 8-5, at 107 pounds. Smith pinned Edonel Rodriguez from Hazleton Area with three seconds left in regulation at 139. Heard won by technical fall, 20-1 in 2:18 over Jacob Aftewicz from Pittston Area at 152. Marzolino pinned Xaiden Schock from Wallenpaupack 18 seconds into the second period t 189.

Sam Stevens also reached the final before losing to Martin Turi of West Scranton, 15-4, at 145.

West Scranton was the only team to match Abington Heights’ four champions.

Brady Kareha and Luke Evans each won close decisions to take third place at 114 and 127.

The top four in each weight class qualified for the Northeast Regional with a shot at making it to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

Aidan Ryan took first at 133 to also medal along with sixth-place finishers Mark Lynott (160), Keith Yusinski (172) and John Gorrick (285).

Class 2A

Lackawanna Trail had the most champions and the most finalists, but was edged out in the team race, 227½-215, by Honesdale, the same team that ended the Lions’ reign as dual meet champions in the championship match of that event.

Max Bluhm (152), Deegan Ross (160), Robbie Schneider (172) and Seth Ross (215) won titles. Ross had a pin and Schneider a major decision in the finals.

Brayden Clarke (114), Ethan Lee (139), Beau Ware (189) and Jonah Houser (285) finished second.

Isaac Ryon also qualified for Northeast Regionals by finishing fourth at 145.

Garet Fowler was fifth at 133.