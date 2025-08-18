First concert will be Sept. 14 in Clarks Summit

The award-winning bluegrass band Colebrook Road will take the stage Oct. 26.

The Boston-area duo of Peter H. Bloom on flute and John Funkhouser on piano will open the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series on Sept. 14 in Clarks Summit.

The singers of the Arcadia Chorale will bring music of England, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, inspired by the great cathedrals of Western Europe, to the Oct. 12 concert.

The 2025-26 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4 with the internationally-acclaimed Bloom/Funkhouser Duo (Peter H. Bloom, flute, and John Funkhouser, piano).

The Boston-area duo will be performing Salute to Duke Ellington which will celebrate Duke and his esteemed co-composers Billy Strayhorn, Juan Tizol and Mercer Ellington, with classics and rarities like “Caravan,” “Take the A Train,” “I’m Beginning to See the Light,” “East Saint Louis Toodle-Oo,” “Depk,” and “Jump for Joy.”

The church is located at 300 School Street in Clarks Summit.

The rest of the season is equally attractive:

Sunday, Oct 12 at 4 p.m.: Experience the soaring choral and organ music of England, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany with the Arcadia Chorale in a concert inspired by the great cathedrals of Western Europe, featuring guest organist Christopher Johnson.

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.: Colebrook Road will take the stage. From Harrisburg to the national stage, this award-winning bluegrass band brings fiery picking, heartfelt harmonies, and pure joy to every note.

The weekend of Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2026: Join us for our Clarks Summit Festival of Ice activities that chase away the blues of winter. Great music, insightful art show, a drum circle, an ice sculpture, and a Chili Café to get a warm lunch.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at 4 p.m.: We interrupt winter with the classic Charlie Chaplin film “Gold Rush,” accompanied by live and improvised music from a masterful organist, Daniel Brownell.

Sunday, March 15, 2026 4 p.m.: Blue Note Jazz for Lent with the Presbybop Blue Note Sextet. Our resident jazz ensemble returns to blow off the roof with finger-snapping tunes from the Blue Note recording label. Guaranteed to lift your spirits on the Ides of March.

Sunday, April 26, 2026 4 p.m.: Nathaniel Worrell returns with a group of luminous colleagues that he has met at Ithaca College and around the world. Nate is curating an afternoon of outstanding music, passionately performed. Join us as we welcome the next generation of musical talent.

Friday, May 15, 2026 7 p.m.: An Evening with Tim Shew. Shew has portrayed Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” played the Wizard in “Wicked,” and sung on Broadway and around the world. Tim will sing highlights from his extensive resume on the world of stage. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear this outstanding performer.4

All of the concerts are open to the public free of charge, with a free-will offering taken to help defray the cost of the event. Meet the artists at a reception held following the concert. For more information, contact the church at 570-586-6306.

