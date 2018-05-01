Abington Heights springs into orchestra

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights High School students performed a little differently in the annual Spring Concert series April 29 by joining with the fourth-grade choir. The high school’s band, orchestra, and choir came together with the fourth-grade choir to perform songs from “The Sound of Music.”

Becky Burdett, director of the fourth-grade choir, led the younger students.

“It’s a wonderful chance to sing with the older kids as a group,” she said.

Burdett’s students enjoy singing in the choir.

“I like being with my friends singing,” said fourth-grader Cohen Werner-Brooks, whose aunt Skyler Fox also sings in a choir. “‘My Favorite Things’ is my favorite song.”

“It’s fun,” fourth-grader Emma Kwietkowski added. “I’m excited about performing.”

The fourth-grade choir sang songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “Climb Every Mountain” with the high school choir led by Dana Cerminaro, director of choir and band.

“We wanted to collaborate with all groups in choir, band and orchestra,” Cerminaro said. “Music is not required (at Abingon Heights) but music by choice is flourishing.”

The high school choir members enjoy performing in the Spring Concert Series.

“It’s a good activity,” said senior Sky Smith. “It really shows how talented Abington Heights is.”

“I love being involved in the choir,” added Hayley Jewett, president of the high school choir. “It brings people together. We’re able to make music.”

Kicking off the program was the string orchestra performing “The Bittersweet Symphony” and “Ghosts of Brandenburg.” The chamber orchestra played a song called “Mystical Towers” with both performances conducted by Allison Covell, director of band and orchestra.

“The students worked really hard,” said Covell. “They’re wonderful students. It’s a pleasure to work with such intelligent and dedicated students.”

The program continued with the senior recognition. High school principal Andrew Snyder announced three seniors who earned special recognition for music. Alexander Hamilton. who plays the violin, received the National Orchestra Award for helping other orchestra students and helping people in general.

“I’m extremely honored,” Hamilton said. “I didn’t expect it but I’m stoked I got it.”

Violinist Alex Bi and cellist Teddy Lambert both received the Director’s Award for Orchestra.

“I’m incredibly grateful ,” said Bi. “The orchestra has taught me a lot, and I’m very proud of it.”

Lambert not only received the Director’s Award for Orchestra but also became this year’s WVIA Artist of the Year for playing cello throughout high school. He was chosen from 40 performing artists.

“It feels fantastic,” Lambert said. “It’s a culmination of what I’ve done in high school and the kind of person I’ve become.”

Lambert has participated in PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) state festivals. He placed first in regional and seventh in state. He also played with the Northeast Philharmonic at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

Bi and Lambert both made a special performance of the song “Oblivion” (by Astor Piazzola) with senior Jack Leightcap on the piano.

Snyder congratulated all the students for performing in the Concert Series. He also thanked the students’ parents for allowing them to take music classes.

“You’ve allowed music not only to live in our high school but to also thrive in our high school,” he said.

Abington Heights senior Teddy Lambert was named WVIA Artist of the Year and received the Director’s Award for Orchestra. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Orchestra1-1.jpg Abington Heights senior Teddy Lambert was named WVIA Artist of the Year and received the Director’s Award for Orchestra. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A performance by recipients of the Director’s Award for Orchestra. Alex Bi, left, plays the violin and Teddy Lambert plays the cello. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Orchestra2-1.jpg A performance by recipients of the Director’s Award for Orchestra. Alex Bi, left, plays the violin and Teddy Lambert plays the cello. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Band and orchestra director Allison Covell conducts the students’ performance. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Orchestra3-1.jpg Band and orchestra director Allison Covell conducts the students’ performance. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal High school students perform with the fourth-grade choir. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Orchestra4-1.jpg High school students perform with the fourth-grade choir. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Abington Heights students who received awards are, from left, Alex Bi with his Director’s Award for Orchestra, Alexander Hamilton with his National Orchestra Award, and Teddy Lambert with his Director’s Award for Orchestra. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Orchestra5-1.jpg Abington Heights students who received awards are, from left, Alex Bi with his Director’s Award for Orchestra, Alexander Hamilton with his National Orchestra Award, and Teddy Lambert with his Director’s Award for Orchestra. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal