Community calendar

REMINDERS

NAMI Mental Health Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Wyoming County Special Needs Association (the log cabin building), 636 Route 29 North, Tunkhannock. Open to people with mental health issues, as well as family members and caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA support group meetings, 7 to 8 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Info: call Rhonda Fallk at 570-585-8099 or Rita Fenton at 570-586-0179.

/MEETINGS

Abington Heights Civic League End of Year Banquet, 6 p.m. June 5 at Constantino’s, 1385 Lackawanna Trail Clarks Summit. Items for The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will be collected. New members are welcome. Info: 570 587-3101.

OPEN HOUSES

Abington Senior Community Center, noon to 3 p.m. June 10. Refreshments, activities, demonstration of classes, and a tour of the facility. Info: 570-586-8996.

FOOD SALES & MEAL FUNDRAISERS

Chicken BBQ, noon to 6 p.m. June 2 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. June 9 at Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road. Cost: $8 for adult dinners, $4 for children’s dinners. Eggs will be available for an additional $1.

CLASSES, WORKSHOPS & LECTURES

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 to 8 p.m. eight Mondays, starting April 16 at Green Assembly of God. How to get a grip on your finances will be the focus of this series. Info: CGAssembly.com, 570-586-8286 or stop by the office at 204 S. Abington Road.

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS

Endless Mountains Pilot’s Young Eagle’s Rally, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at Seaman’s Airport on Seamans Road and Windsock Lane in Factoryville. Rain date: May 27. Free Airplane Rides will be offered to kids ages 8 through 17. A parent or legal guardian must be present. Pre-Registration: https://bit.ly/2J13xfY or guests can register the day of the event. Info: 570-840-0703.

Dalton Memorial Day Parade, 9 a.m. May 28 from Streamside Park to the fire hall. Services begin at 9:20. All veterans are welcome to attend and/or participate. A community choir take part in the program. Sings should be at the fire hall by 8 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Info: John Holbert at 570-563-1268.

Great Clarks Summit Cleanup, 10 a.m. to noon June 2 in the borough. Councilman Patrick Williams will organize volunteers to go to the area parks and help make them beautiful. Anyone willing to volunteer should wear appropriate attire and meet in the front of the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S State St, Clarks Summit, at 10 a.m. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests will be provided.

Medication Take-Back Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. All are invited to bring expired or unused medication to event for proper disposal. Info: 570-347-5616,ext.213.

Salvation Army Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 2 at Lahey Family Fun Park, 500 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Guests who make a donation to Salvation Army will receive a coupon for a free miniature golf game.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

