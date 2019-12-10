CLARKS GREEN — Snowflakes falling on the stage from nearby trees set the Christmas mood to the musical performances while members of Servant Church of the Abingtons set the stage to share the gift of Jesus during the Live Nativity of the Abingtons. Church members acted out the live performance of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem last weekend while new roles and scenes were added this year.

Tony Blodenkar and his wife Jeanne bicker with each other as the fish merchant and villager. This year, they changed the dialogue a little. They enjoy being in the Live Nativity.

“We’re all friends so we get to play together,” said Tony. “It’s more play than work.”

Karen Gillern, the church’s dance ministry leader, joined the cast this year in a new role as the town complainer. Her 8-year-old son Keanu played her character’s son in the story.

“It’s a blessing to help spread the Gospel,” said Karen.

“I like telling people about Jesus,” added Keanu.

Karen’s husband and Keanu’s father Mike Gillern watched the Live Nativity for the first time.

“I wasn’t expecting that capacity, the elaborate costumes, the live music and the live animals right in the backyard,” he said.

Also new this year, Madelyn Taylor, who formerly played one of the dancing angels, played Jesus’ mother Mary. She sang the Christian song “Breadth of Heaven,” which was added to this year’s performance.

“It was fun,” she said. “It was a different experience for me.”

A new dance, choreographed by Sarah Jayne, was more accessible to the newer dancing angels. Eleven-year-old Amberli Reeves joined the dancing angels, along with her sister Leilanni Pena.

“It gets me nervous but it lets me open up,” said Amberli. “It’s very interesting and I like to be part of it.”

Ayana Rivera, who dances with Amberli and Leilanni as well as with her sister Ana, has played an angel for five years.

“I love it,” she said. “My favorite part is giving to the community.”

The angels perform a dance number as Live Nativity director Bruce Leach sings “Joy, Joy to the World” while donning his angel wings and halo playing the angel Gabriel. Leach also sang a duet of the song “Mary, Did You Know?” with Racquel Roedan, who played an angel.

Don and Kathleen Hines, owners of Sunshine Farm in New Milford, played shepherds and brought their alpacas Guiness and Black Jack, who dressed as camels using blankets Kathleen made.

“This is our fourth year,” said Kathleen. “It’s great people, great fun.”

The cast and audience members ventured inside the church for warmth, refreshments and fellowship after the performance. Denise Warner played Christmas music on the piano in the lobby as some sang while others went to the cafeteria to enjoy warm, freshly-baked cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider while warming up near the fireplace.

Violet Treat, church member of Mill City, brought Italian anise cookies and spritz cookies and helped passed them around in the cafeteria.

“I enjoy it,” she said.

Violet and her husband Ed have been attending Servant Church of the Abingtons for 10 years.

At the end of each performance, Pastor Dan Miller encouraged people to accept the gift of Jesus.

“A gift can only be called a gift if I open it, by receiving,” he said. “Have you received Jesus as your Savior? He promises life and eternal life. Instead of sadness, instead of lack of hope, instead of chaos, he brings peace, joy and a future. It really is a gift that keeps on giving.”