Postseason High School Roundup: Marion, Scoblick lead Lady Comets into final

Clair Marion scored 18 points and Anna Scoblick had a double-double Saturday afternoon when Abington Heights defeated Wyoming Valley West, 59-45, in a District 2 Class 5A girls basketball semifinal at Dunmore High School.
The top-seeded and defending champion Lady Comets took a 14-5 lead after one quarter.
Wyoming Valley West used a 12-2, second-quarter run before Abington Heights got the last two points of the quarter for a 27-21 halftime lead.
Scoblick had 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Erin Albright added 11 points.
Marion also made three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest 41, Lackawanna Trail 33
Tess Edwards scored 21 points Feb. 18 when Northwest ended Lackawanna Trail’s season in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals at Pittston Area.
Megan Gatto had 14 points to lead Lackawanna Trail, which fell behind, 32-18, after three quarters.
The Lady Lions finished their season 5-17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain View 54, Lackawanna Trail 50
Mountain View took a potential Lackawanna League Division 4 title away from Lackawanna Trail in the final week of the regular season, then ended the Lions postseason with Saturday’s victory in a District 2 Class 2A boys semifinal at Tunkhannock.
The Lions fought back from a 28-10 halftime deficit, but their rally fell short and they ended their season at 14-10.
Richard Helbing scored 17 points, Nico Berrios 16 and Josh Rzucidlo 15 for Lackawanna Trail.
Preston Petts scored 14 points for Mountain View. He had eight in the second quarter when the Eagles outscored the Lions, 16-2.
Michael Fanelli went 6-for-7 from the line in the fourth quarter to help Mountain View hold on.
Lackawanna Trail 45, Susquehanna 30
The Lions avenged a costly upset loss in their final regular-season game by outscoring Susquehanna, 28-11, over the middle two quarters of the Feb. 19 Class 2A quarterfinal at Scranton Prep.
Lackawanna Trail trailed, 9-8, after one quarter, but held Susquehanna to one field goal in the second quarter and five points in the third.
Richard Helbing led the way with 18 points.
Owen Lisk had five of his nine points in the third quarter when the Lions outscored the Sabers, 18-5.
BOYS SWIMMING
District 2 Class 2A
Mark Nzasi scored 12 points for Abington Heights when the District 2 meet got started Saturday with the diving competition.
Nzasi, one of only three Class 2A boys competitors in the event, finished third.