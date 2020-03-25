The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce understands COVID-19 has been severely affecting jobs in the community, and has been receiving information from companies in the area that are looking to hire during this critical time, according to a release from the organization.

In response, they have created a website compiling all current openings: www.scrantonchamber.com/30329/covid-19-immediate-job-needs/.

If businesses need help promoting current job openings, they can email editor@scrantonchamber.com and the jobs will be added to the organization’s communications channels.

The Chamber encourages the community to also regularly monitor its website, ScrantonChamber.com/importantresources, and social media channels, for continuous updates.