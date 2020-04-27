I know many of my constituents are very frustrated right now because they haven’t received their unemployment benefits, and they have been checking the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry website every day for the last four weeks. I hear you and want you to know you are not alone with your frustration, because the lack of unemployment claims being fulfilled is happening throughout the state.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, they are working with an outside contractor to get the program up and running over the next 10 days. Because of the record number of people filing, 1.3 million people, applicants are asked to be patient and to keep checking the website www.uc.pa.gov. Mondays and Tuesdays are the busiest days to call and file a claim.

Usually self-employed and seasonal workers are ineligible for unemployment, but under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, these workers will qualify. The delay is because the federal Department of Labor is requiring these special claims to be tracked separately from regular claims.

The biweekly regular filing will be up soon and is a completely separate application. As for the extra $600 a week, which is available for both types of unemployment claims, regular and PUA, that will arrive once the department’s payment system is modified to distribute the extra funds. PUA is providing up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to people not eligible for regular UC or extended benefits.

The regular unemployment compensation filings are backlogged, as well.

Now about the business loans. The Pennsylvania Small Business Association has received almost $10 billion in COVID-19 loans. Over 36,000 Pennsylvania companies have received close to $9.9 billion through local banks and other lending institutions. The SBA has issued guidelines for independent contractors and self-employed workers, who had to wait to apply for the program. Those loans equal 2.5 times their monthly salary in the form of a low-interest loan. Employers can use up to 75 percent of the money to pay their workers.

Recently, federal officials announced that the Federal Small Business Loan Program is out of funding because the program has reached its capacity allowed by law. Additional action is needed on the federal level to fulfill the financial need of the remaining companies who have not been able to receive business loans. Hopefully, federal officials will agree on funding more companies during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a related matter, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine has now required customers and essential business workers to wear masks on the job to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor has advised all customers to wear masks on the premises of businesses that serve the public in a building or a defined area. If someone doesn’t wear a mask, they will be denied entry unless the business is providing medical supplies, medication or food. Businesses must provide another method of receipt — either pick-up or delivery of the goods. Social distancing remains and safety measures all remain in place.

Remember, we are all in this together and we will get through the COVID-19 crisis.

