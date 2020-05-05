Commissioners reopen county parks on a limited basis

May 5, 2020 gpsadmin Uncategorized 0

The Lackawanna County Commissioners — Jerry Notarianni, Debi Domenick Esq. and Chris Chermak — have approved the reopening of the four County parks for limited use beginning Monday, May 4.

McDade, Merli-Sarnoski, Covington and Alyesworth Parks will be open to the general public from 7 a.m. until dusk Monday to Sunday.

People will be able to walk, hike, jog, bike and fish.

Large group gatherings are not permitted under the Governor’s order. The restrooms and pavilions will remain closed, and sports activities will not be permitted.

The Coal Mine Tour will remain closed until further notice.

The Commissioners urge everyone using the facilities to practice social distancing.