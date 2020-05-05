Commissioners reopen county parks on a limited basis

CLARKS SUMMIT — Serving the community and helping those in need have become a regular part of the Awana program at Heritage Baptist Church.

Last Wednesday evening brought together kindergarten through fourth-grade students, along with their Heritage Awana Director John Antolick and Care Net’s executive director Patricia Kelly.

“Every year, for the past three or four years, we’ve made one night every year Bring a Blessing Night,” said Antolik. “We try to benefit some organization in the community. Last year, one of the leaders became aware of Care Net. So, we looked into it and said it would be a great thing to do with Pat Kelly, and she said it would be a neat thing for the kids to be able to bring diapers, baby bottles and items from the list she sends of all the new moms’ needs.”

During the past four weeks, the children have brought in their donations to the church. The effort culminated last Wednesday when the children presented Kelly with items to take back to the Care Net facility in Scranton.

“One of the things we do at Care Net is have parenting education,” explained Kelly. “We have this program called ‘earn while you learn’ where mostly women, but men as well, who are pregnant or have a child up to the age of 2, come for parenting and mentoring classes. We have classes on everything from prenatal care through what to expect when your newborn comes home. They come once a week and earn what we call ‘baby bucks.’”

“Baby bucks” are, in essence, earned vouchers that can be used in Care Net’s baby boutique which has all new and gently used baby clothes, all kinds of new equipment, diapers and other supplies. It’s an incentive for moms or dads to learn parenting education. There is also a program called practical fatherhood where volunteers meet with the fathers and teach them about parenting. Everything is donated by groups such as the Heritage Baptist Church’s Awana Club.

Care Net is a Christian ministry and provides pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to confirm pregnancy for women with an unplanned pregnancy.

“We have people that can help with support services and resources,” said Kelly.

“This is a great support kind of service,” said Heritage Baptist Church Pastor Glenn Amos. “I think our leaders have been trying to make our children aware of this kind of opportunity and to be able to be thinking outside themselves and be able to do for these unwed mothers. Ultimately, Care Net is about helping women who are pregnant, encourage them and council them to keep the baby and not get an abortion and share in the hope in Jesus Christ.”

Antolick spoke about how the club’s children have centered on putting others before themselves.

“These children have demonstrated through their kindness and generosity to these moms in need how willing they are to help,” he said. “Helping helpless babies seems to have resonated with these kids. Their tender hearts are stirred even more because they were babies themselves just a few years ago.”

Eight-year-old Isabella “Bella” Kopp said, “I like to be part of this because it helps moms and babies. It’s sad to think of a mom that doesn’t have what she needs for her baby, so I want to help.”

Bella’s mom Rachel stated this particular project is very special because her family has always had compassion and concern for moms who are struggling. She added this project has given them another opportunity to love their children and cheer them on.

Paul Rowlands, father of 9-year-old Paul and Claire said, “My wife Lauren and I are thrilled our church leaders are encouraging kids at such a young age to think about others and how they can help them.”

Those in need of help may log onto to carenetofscranton.com. There is also a donate button on the website. Patricia Kelly may be reached at 570-575-5145 or kellypat@ptd.net.

Patricia Kelly accepts a gift from the Awana Club at Heritage Baptist Church. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC00145.jpg Patricia Kelly accepts a gift from the Awana Club at Heritage Baptist Church. Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal Patricia Kelly, executive director of Care Net, Pastor Glenn Amos, of Heritage Baptist Church, and John Antolick, Heritage Awana director https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC00120.jpg Patricia Kelly, executive director of Care Net, Pastor Glenn Amos, of Heritage Baptist Church, and John Antolick, Heritage Awana director Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal Paul Rowlands and Isabella ‘Bella’ Kopp, Awana club members https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC00127.jpg Paul Rowlands and Isabella ‘Bella’ Kopp, Awana club members Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal John Antolick, Heritage Awana director, makes a presentation to Care Net. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC00141.jpg John Antolick, Heritage Awana director, makes a presentation to Care Net. Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal From left, first row, are Eddie Concert, Lea Moffett, Claire Rowlands, Noelle Schneck, Alyssa Schneck, Caden Burchell. Second row, Norah Penley, Parker Buck, Nathan Schwartz, Molly Nietz, Eli Bishop, Asher Rozenberg, Ian Nelson, Evelin Raven, Kailey Plummer. Third row, Elisa Storey, Adley Burchell, Harmonie Concert, Paul Rowlands, Bella Kopp, Isaac Bishop, Cameron Miller, Ryleigh Kelly, Caedance Miller, Querida Gonzalez, Emma Schwartz, Chase Kelly, Maddison Webster, Annalese Wright. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC00152.jpg From left, first row, are Eddie Concert, Lea Moffett, Claire Rowlands, Noelle Schneck, Alyssa Schneck, Caden Burchell. Second row, Norah Penley, Parker Buck, Nathan Schwartz, Molly Nietz, Eli Bishop, Asher Rozenberg, Ian Nelson, Evelin Raven, Kailey Plummer. Third row, Elisa Storey, Adley Burchell, Harmonie Concert, Paul Rowlands, Bella Kopp, Isaac Bishop, Cameron Miller, Ryleigh Kelly, Caedance Miller, Querida Gonzalez, Emma Schwartz, Chase Kelly, Maddison Webster, Annalese Wright. Jack McDonough | For Abington Journal

By Kelly McDonough For Abington Journal