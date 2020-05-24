TAYLOR — State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna, is encouraging area school districts to consider applying for funds to assist them in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education submitted an application to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Once the state’s application is approved, school districts will need to apply for the funding.

“We’ve already observed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our educational system, and, as we move forward, our schools will need the ability to properly face any additional challenges that come their way,” Kosierowski said. “Funding like this will aid our districts in ensuring quality education in a safe environment.”

Locally, it is anticipated that school districts would receive the following funding:

• Abington Heights School District: $226,310

• Carbondale Area School District: $629,788

• Forrest City Regional School District: $187,215

• Lakeland School District: $196,233

• Mid Valley School District: $486,487

• Old Forge School District: $186,968

• Riverside School District: $323,316

The U.S. Department of Education is expected to approve the application within a week and is working on a streamlined application process to ensure that the funds are made available to school districts as quickly as possible.

The funding may be used for a wide range of purposes, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports. Funds must be used by September, 2022. Applying school entities are encouraged to prioritize investments for vulnerable students and families, including those living in the deepest poverty, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.