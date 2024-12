PHILADELPHIA — University of the Sciences recognized graduates as part of the University’s 199th Commencement celebration held virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Sahas Chandragiri, of Waverly Township, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in biomedical sciences and a minor in social science.

Samantha Frear, of Factoryville, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.