ADULTS

Every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m.:

CARING HANDS

Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Adults

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to Noon:

ALWAYS IN STITCHES

Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new. Intermediate skills needed. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Adults

Every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.:

FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES

Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY

Adults

Wednesday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon:

CONTINUING YOUR STORIES

Meet via Zoom with other writers to discuss and improve your fiction and memoir stories. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Adults

Wednesday, June 3 from 1 to 1:15 p.m.:

BOOK TALK WITH RENEE

Join Renee as she recommends books available on the Libby app. This video will be published on Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Adults

Thursday, June 4 from 10 to 11 a.m.:

JAPANESE LANGUAGE SERIES

Learn Japanese with Minori Koga. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Adults

Thursday, June 4 from 1 to 1:10 p.m.:

THURSDAY COOKING TUTORIAL

Join Linde as she recommends and prepares simple recipes. This video will be published on Facebook.

PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY

Adults

Thursday, June 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.:

MOVING FORWARD MOTHER LOSS SUPPORT GROUP

Moving Forward is a community group of support and encouragement dedicated to women who have experienced mother loss. Dealing with mother loss is a lifelong journey; you are welcome, at any age and any stage of loss. We will relieve some of the emotional burden we all carry as a result of this loss by moving forward together- sharing experiences, support, and discussions that honor our moms and our journey. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Adults

TEENS

Friday, June 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.:

ANIMAL CROSSING ADVENTURE

Play together with your friends on Animal Crossing and Zoom. You must already have Animal Crossing on your device to participate. Email Lgardoski@albright.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Teens: Grades 7-12

CHILDREN

Wednesday, June 3 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.:

READING THE BOXCAR CHILDREN

Miss Laura reads Chapter 7 of The Boxcar Children, by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

Friday, June 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.:

FUN WITH FINGERPLAYS

Join Mrs. Burke as we sing some of your favorite fingerplay rhymes. This video will be published on Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Ages 0-5

Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.:

READING THE BOXCAR CHILDREN

Miss Laura reads Chapter 8 of The Boxcar Children, by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4