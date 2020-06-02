SCRANTON — Local residents were among the more than 600 master’s and doctoral degree candidates at The University of Scranton whose degrees were conferred at a virtual celebration ceremony on May 30. Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.

The University conferred five doctor of nursing practice degrees, 40 doctor of physical therapy degrees and more than 570 master’s degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented several foreign countries and 31 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, among others. The programs with the most graduates at Scranton were the master of business administration, master of accountancy, master of health administration, occupational therapy and educational administration.

The virtual celebration included remarks by University of Scranton President Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J. Degrees were conferred by Father Pilarz upon candidates presented by Debra A. Pellegrino, Ed.D., dean of the Panuska College of Professional Studies; Sam Beldona, Ph.D., dean of the Kania School of Management; and Brian P. Conniff, Ph.D., dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Also speaking at the virtual ceremony were graduate students Matthew H. Aitken, Edison, New Jersey, and Emily Mary Pavlick Okrepkie, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J., vice president for mission and ministry; and Jeff Gingerich, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. Congratulatory remarks were also given by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.

Local students earning master’s and doctoral degrees include the following:

• Katrina Maurer of Waverly Township earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice with a major in nursing practice

• Nathan Andrew Turock of Dalton earned a Master of Health Administration with a major in health administration

• Morgan C. Craig of Waverly Township earned a Master of Science with a major in school counseling

• Patricia O’Rourke Cummings of Waverly Township earned a Master of Science with a major in clinical mental health counseling

• Mariah F. Hawley of Clarks Green earned a Master of Science with a major in occupational therapy

• Daniel J. Marx of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science with a major in educational administration

• Julie A. Strain of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Science with a major in special education

• Elisa S. Tuffy of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science with a major in clinical mental health counseling

• Tessa E. Werner-Brooks of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science with a major in school counseling

• Ayana N. Doran of Dalton earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in family nurse practitioner

• Gary A. Sebastianelli of South Abington Township earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in certified advance practice nurse

• Jennifer Marie Sorokach of Tunkhannock earned a Master of Accountancy with a major in accountancy

• Liam S. Dougherty of Dalton earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in marketing

• Molly M. Hampsey of Tunkhannock earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in finance

• Tony Hufford of South Abington Township earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in international business and marketing

• William M. Lezinski of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in accounting

• Xiaobing Li of South Abington Township earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in accounting and finance

• Katerina Vasko of South Abington Township earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in accounting and healthcare management

• Melinda Vinson of Clarks Summit earned a Master of Business Administration with a major in general business administration

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.