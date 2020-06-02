At The Pines, Jamie Kresge, Chris Calvey, Jennifer Hansen (Director of Activities), Jorja Sukowsk (RN & Director of Wellness), and Noreen Thomas

At Abington Manor, Mindi Spear Cane of Abington Manor, Jamie Kresge, Diane Calabro, Chris Calvey and Aurora.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons distributed masks for use by facility’s staff and patients on May 21.