The Rotary Club of the Abingtons distributed masks for use by facility's staff and patients on May 21.

At Elan Gardens, Jamie Kresge, Ann Miles of Elan Gardens, Chris Calvey and Aurora, and Diane Calabro.

At Abington Manor, Mindi Spear Cane of Abington Manor, Jamie Kresge, Diane Calabro, Chris Calvey and Aurora.

At The Pines, Jamie Kresge, Chris Calvey, Jennifer Hansen (Director of Activities), Jorja Sukowsk (RN & Director of Wellness), and Noreen Thomas

At Clarks Summit Senior Living, Susan Chaplin, Jamie Kresge, Chris Calvey, Gillian Kennedy Cosierge, and Noreen Thomas