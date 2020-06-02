At Elan Gardens, Jamie Kresge, Ann Miles of Elan Gardens, Chris Calvey and Aurora, and Diane Calabro. Submitted photo

<p>At Abington Manor, Mindi Spear Cane of Abington Manor, Jamie Kresge, Diane Calabro, Chris Calvey and Aurora.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>At The Pines, Jamie Kresge, Chris Calvey, Jennifer Hansen (Director of Activities), Jorja Sukowsk (RN & Director of Wellness), and Noreen Thomas</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>At Clarks Summit Senior Living, Susan Chaplin, Jamie Kresge, Chris Calvey, Gillian Kennedy Cosierge, and Noreen Thomas</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons distributed masks for use by facility’s staff and patients on May 21.

