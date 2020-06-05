SCRANTON — The University of Scranton and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine have set up the “Premedical Scholars Program” to smooth the flow of qualified students from the U to the medical school.

The program guarantees an interview to the Doctor of Medicine Program for Scranton students who meet program requirements.

“The agreement with GCSOM provides qualified students a guaranteed interview at a distinguished medical school that shares our commitment to providing its students with a world-class education grounded in service to the needs of others,” University Provost Jeff Gingerich said in a media release.

Also the senior vice president for academic affairs, Gingerich added “we are pleased the GCSOM Premedical Scholars Program will further enhance the opportunities for our students interested in attending medical school.”

The School of Medicine dean and president, Dr. Steven Scheinman, said the agreement is a boon to the area. “I am delighted to sign this agreement, which signals Geisinger’s commitment to its community. GCSOM has long welcomed talented students from The University of Scranton who have gone on to serve our neighbor with skill and compassion. This agreement helps ensure this tradition continues.”

Eligibility requires the student to complete a medical school application within a set time frame, maintain a Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher (out of a maximum of 4.0), and separately meet GPA requirements for biology, physics, organic chemistry and other science related courses. They must also score 509 or higher on the Medical College Admissions Test.

While an interview is guaranteed, the final decision regarding admittance remains a decision by the medical college.

The University took the opportunity, in the release, to boast of 20 years of success preparing students for medical professions, noting an average of 80 percent of 1,148 applicants to a doctoral health profession school in the last two decades “were accepted to schools of medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine, pharmacy, podiatry and optometry.”

The acceptance rate was even better in 2018 and 2019, hitting 94 percent and 91 percent respectively.

More information is available at scranton.edu/academics/pre-med/

