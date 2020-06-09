Library materials may be returned beginning Monday, June 8. The Library will NOT be open. Place the materials in the return book drop outside the building to be collected. Your items are not considered overdue so there will be no late fees imposed.

Book return is the first step for libraries as Lackawanna County enters the Yellow Phase of Pennsylvania’s tiered approach to returning life to normal. Additional services to be offered in the Yellow Phase will be announced as they are introduced.

Please continue to use www.lclshome.org, the virtual library, and follow Lackawanna County libraries on Facebook for news and activities.

The most up-to-date information is accessible on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Here’s our scheduled programs for Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14

ADULTS

Every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m.

CARING HANDS

Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon

ALWAYS IN STITCHES

Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new. Intermediate skills needed. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.

FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES

Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY

Wednesday, June 10 from 10 AM to 12 PM

CONTINUING YOUR STORIES

Meet via Zoom with other writers to discuss and improve your fiction and memoir stories. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Wednesday, June 10 from 1 to 1:10 p.m.

BOOK TALK WITH RENEE

Join Renee as she recommends books accessible on the Libby app. This video will be published on Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Thursday, June 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.

JAPANESE LANGUAGE SERIES

Learn Japanese with Minori Koga. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Thursday, June 11 from 1 to 1:10 p.m.

THURSDAY COOKING TUTORIAL

Join Linde as she recommends and prepares simple recipes. This video will be published on Facebook.

PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY

Thursday, June 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

BUILDING BETTER CREDIT

Join Terri Stocki from Advantage Credit Counseling Services as she guides us through steps to build better credit. E-mail Lmaurer@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: FINANCIAL LITERACY

Thursday, June 11 from 8 to 9 p.m.

VIRTUAL VINYL

Close out your work week with a bit of music as Renee spins some virtual vinyl. You can even take over the DJ spot! Email RRoberts@albright.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

TEENS

Friday, June 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

PRESENTATION PARTY

Meet up with friends, discuss ideas, and then create your presentation during this session before presenting to others. Fun and silly ideas welcome! Email Lgardoski@albright.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY

Teens: Grades 7-12

CHILDREN

Wednesday, June 10 from 10:30 to 11AM

A PUPPET FAIRY TALE

Join Mrs. Burke as she retells a favorite fairy tale using puppets. This video will be published on Facebook

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Ages 0-5

Wednesday, June 10 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

READING “THE BOXCAR CHILDREN”

Miss Laura reads Chapter 10 of “The Boxcar Children,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

Wednesday, June 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

READ TO DOGS

Schedule a 15-minute appointment with a certified therapy dog by emailing Miss Laura at Lgardoski@albright.org. Get some extra reading practice and make a new furry friend on Google Meet! *Space is limited; register now to reserve a spot.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

Thursday, June 11 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

READING “THE BOXCAR CHILDREN”

Miss Laura reads Chapter 11 of “The Boxcar Children,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

Saturday, June 13 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

READING “THE BOXCAR CHILDREN”

Miss Laura reads Chapter 12 of “The Boxcar Children,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

Sunday, June 14 from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

READING “THE BOXCAR CHILDREN”

Miss Laura reads Chapter 13 of “The Boxcar Children,” by Gertrude Chandler Warner. This video will be published to Facebook.

PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Children: Grades K-4

From the library:

“Stay Connected, Stay Engaged, and Stay Healthy:

“We are looking forward to our upcoming SummerQuest programming for all ages! Take a look at our full list of our summer programs and individual programs for adults, teens, and children. All programs are subject to change and more programs are still to be added. For our youngest audience, we created a new Facebook page, ‘Abington Community Library for Kids.’ You’ll want to like, follow, and share this page to stay up-to-date.

“If you haven’t already, please take time today to fill out your census. It is easy, confidential, and takes only minutes. You can respond via phone (844-330-2020), paper (return the paper questionnaire you received in the mail), or online. If you lost your ID code, you can STILL respond to the census. The future of our area depends on you, so please do your part to help secure critical funding for our community!

“Please continue to follow guidelines and recommendations from Governor Wolf like hand-washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing. We miss you and can’t wait to see you in person!

“Be well and be kind,

The Staff at the Abington Community Library”