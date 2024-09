SCRANTON — Local residents were among the 21 University of Scranton students inducted into Mu Kappa Tau, the national honor society for marketing. The national honor society was founded in 1966 to recognize scholarship and high academic accomplishment among marketing students. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2016.

Students inducted were:

• Emilee Barrett, of Clarks Summit, a senior marketing major.

• Liam Dougherty, of Dalton, a graduate marketing major.