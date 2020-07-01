Cory Spangenberg had hits in each game Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the Saitama Seibu Lions put together a three-game winning streak to move above .500 in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

After the entire league was off Monday — something that is routine in the NPB — the Lions entered Tuesday’s action in third place of six Pacific League teams with a 5-4 record.

Spangenberg went 2-for-4 and drew his first walk of the season during Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

The 29-year-old from Clarks Summit is in his first season playing in Japan after six years in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Spangenberg leads the Lions in hits with 11 and is batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, five runs and five RBI. He has struck out 17 times.

In all but one game, Spangenberg has led off and played left field. He batted seventh and played third base Saturday.

Spangenberg went 6-for-10 with all five of his RBI in back-to-back games June 23-24, following up the grand slam in a four-hit effort with another multiple-hit game the next day.