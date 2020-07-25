HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has scheduled eight videoconference/telephonic hearings in August to gather public input on rate increases proposed by the Pennsylvania-American Water Company and its wastewater division for services it provides to approximately 2.3 million people in 37 counties.

The company has proposed an $80.1 million increase of its annual operating revenues for water rates effective Jan. 1, 2021 and $41.7 million effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Similarly, for its wastewater service the company proposed a $12.3 million revenue increase starting in 2021 and a $4.5 million increase the following year.

On June 12, the PUC voted 4-0 to investigate PAWC’s requests for multi-year rate increases. Final decisions by the PUC are due by Jan. 28, 2021.

The PUC scheduled the hearings for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 18, 25, 26 and 27. Administrative Law Judge Conrad A. Johnson will preside.

All public input hearings will be conducted using the WebEx video conferencing platform.

Anyone who wants to testify must register in advance. They can contact the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate at its toll-free number, 1-800-684-6560, to register by 4.pm. on the applicable registration deadline. They also can register on one of the WebEx websites listed for the hearings:

• Aug. 18. @ 1 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 13, event number 127 637 2501, https://tinyurl.com/y5alapqf.

• Aug. 18 @ 6 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 13, event number 127 513 8820, https://tinyurl.com/y5382a9b.

• Aug. 25 @ 1 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 20, event number 127 704 2563, https://tinyurl.com/yxgcyrm2.

• Aug. 25 @ 6 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 20, event number 127 882 3168, https://tinyurl.com/y5y5zx3g.

• Aug. 26 @ 1 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 21, event number 127 725 5848, https://tinyurl.com/y39fk96z.

• Aug. 26 @ 6 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 21, event number 127 228 7524, https://tinyurl.com/y2rrrwtx.

• Aug. 27 @ 1 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 24, event number 127 248 8863, https://tinyurl.com/y5w39czy.

• Aug. 27 @ 6 p.m., registration deadline – Aug. 24, event number 127 972 3396, https://tinyurl.com/yxr7hp6u.

Individuals registering on the WebEx website will be asked to provide their name, address, e-mail address, telephone number and organization, if any. This information remains private and will be provided only to the Administrative Law Judge and lawyers for the parties in this proceeding. After registration, individuals will receive a confirmation e-mail with a link to join the public input hearing.

For computer tests prior to the meetings, the link is https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html/.

Individuals who will testify by phone at the hearing for which they registered should dial 1-877-310-7479 and enter the appropriate event number.

Anyone who has not registered may not be able to testify during the public input hearings. Please contact OCA if you are unable to register by the applicable registration deadline or if you require assistance in registering for the public input hearing.

Anyone who wants to listen to the hearings can contact the OCA toll free at 1-800-684-6560 to obtain the call-in information. People can also click on the applicable WebEx website link for the hearing to listen, or call 1-877-310-7479 and enter the event number at any time before or during the hearing.

Questions about participating in or listening to the public input hearings may be directed to the OCA.

For those individuals testifying, any hearing exhibits to which they will refer to during the hearing a copy must be emailed to Nicholas Miskanic, legal assistant, at nmiskanic@pa.gov; and one copy must be sent to every other party on the Active Service List. All copies must be received at least five business days before the hearing.

If individuals require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the Office of Administrative Law Judge will make every reasonable effort to have an interpreter present. At least five business days prior to your hearing, please email nmiskanic@pa.gov or call 412-565-3550 to submit your request.