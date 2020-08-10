WILKES-BARRE — The staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC or Commission) this week said it will prepare an environmental assessment (EA) that will discuss the environmental impacts of the Regional Energy Access Expansion Project involving construction and operation of facilities by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (Transco).

The project will involve Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Wyoming, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset, and Warren Counties, New Jersey; and Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Commission said it will use this EA in its decision-making process to determine whether the project is in the public convenience and necessity.

In lieu of sending written comments, the Commission invites the public to attend one of the virtual public scoping sessions its staff will conduct by telephone, scheduled as follows:

• Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Call in number: 888-455-9739; participant passcode: 4753713

• Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Call in number: 888-455-9739; participant passcode: 4753713

• Thursday, Aug 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Call in number: 888-455-9739; participant passcode: 4753713

The primary goal of these scoping sessions is to identify the specific environmental issues and concerns that should be considered in the EA.

FERC said this notice announces the opening of the scoping process the Commission will use to gather input from the public and interested agencies about issues regarding the project.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requires the Commission to take into account the environmental impacts that could result from its action whenever it considers the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity. NEPA also requires the Commission to discover concerns the public may have about proposals.

This process is referred to as “scoping.” The main goal of the scoping process is to focus the analysis in the EA on the important environmental issues. By this notice, the Commission requests public comments on the scope of issues to address in the EA.

To ensure that all comments are timely and properly recorded, submit your comments so that the Commission receives them in Washington, DC, on or before 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 24.

Comments may be submitted in written or oral form.

Project summary

Transco plans to construct and operate approximately 35.8 miles of pipeline loop2 and one new compressor station, as well as modify existing compressor stations and facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The project would provide about 760 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to multiple delivery points along Transco’s existing system in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. According to Transco, its project would provide its customers with enhanced access to Marcellus and Utica Shale natural gas supplies.

The project would consist of the following facilities:

• Installation of 22 miles of 30-inch-diameter pipeline loop in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania (Regional Energy Lateral);

• Installation of 13.8 miles of 42-inch-diameter pipeline loop in Monroe County, Pennsylvania (Effort Loop);

• Installation of the new Compressor Station 201 (up to11,500 horsepower [hp]) in Gloucester County, New Jersey);

• Installation of a gas turbine or electric motor-driven compressor unit (up to 16,000 hp) at existing Compressor Station 505 in Somerset County, New Jersey;

• Installation of a gas turbine compressor unit (up to an additional 31,871 hp) and modifications to three existing compressors at existing Compressor Station 515 in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

• Modifications at existing compressor stations, meter stations, interconnects, and ancillary facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland; and

• Installation of ancillary facilities such as mainline valves, communication facilities, and pig3 launchers and receivers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.