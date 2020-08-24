The Yellow Dot Program was created to assist citizens with emergency care after a traffic accident when they might not be able to communicate.

All it takes is placing a yellow dot decal in your vehicle’s lower left corner of the rear windshield. The sticker alerts first responders to check the glove compartment for vital information so you can get the medical attention you need.

To participate in the program, you would need to complete a personal information form, which includes the participant’s name, contact information, emergency and doctor’s information, medical history and medications, allergies and the participant’s doctor’s names. A photo showing the participant’s head and shoulders from the neck up is taped to the completed information sheet.

The Yellow Dot Program was introduced in Pennsylvania in 2013 and it is now included in the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission educational program.

The program is a cooperative effort by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders and local law enforcement.

For more information about the program or to request a kit, visit www.YellowDOT.pa.gov.

In a related program, PennDOT also has a Pennsylvania Operation Lifesaver Program.

Operation Lifesaver promotes rail safety through public awareness campaigns and education initiatives, including free safety presentations by authorized volunteers. Volunteers can speak to school groups, driver education classes, community audiences, professional drivers, and law enforcement.

Sadly, every year people in Pennsylvania are killed or injured at highway-rail crossings and at other locations along railroad tracks.

Trains cannot stop quickly to avoid collisions and you are taking a chance by ignoring warning signs and signals, going around lowered gates, stopping on tracks, or just not paying attention when approaching highway-rail crossings.

People may not realize that walking on train tracks is illegal or understand how quickly and quietly a train can approach.

If you would like to become an Operation Lifesaver partner in Pennsylvania, contact Brock Kerchner, State Coordinator at 717-745-8522 or coordinator@oliopa.org.

State Representative Marty Flynn serves the 113th Legislative District which consists of the city of Scranton, South Abington, and the borough of Clarks Green.