I am hearing much confusion and concern regarding voting by mail-in and absentee ballots and the procedures people should follow to make sure their vote is counted.

People are concerned about the “naked envelope” question: if mail ballots are not enclosed in the ballot “secrecy” envelope before they are placed in the outer mailing envelope, will they be counted? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that these “naked” ballots — those that are not placed in the inner “secrecy” envelope — won’t be counted. You must place your voted mail ballot in the secrecy envelope before placing it in the outer envelope and mailing it or dropping it off.

Secondly, and this is just as important, if a voter checked off the box to be sent a mail-in or absentee ballot, but then decides to vote in person — they must bring their absentee or mail ballot and the envelope to the polling place when they vote in person, otherwise they must fill out a provisional ballot.

In the Pennsylvania primary in June, thousands of voters who used mail-in ballots did not have their votes counted, but state and local election officials are working to avoid having that happen again in the general election.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections, nearly 40,000 ballots were disqualified by local county election offices in the June primary because the ballots were returned late or there was an issue with the voter’s signature.

Voters have until Oct. 27 to apply for a mail-in ballot. Counties are expected to begin this week sending mail-in ballots to voters who requested them. The state Supreme Court recently ruled that election officials should count ballots that are received as late as Nov. 6 if they are postmarked by Nov. 3, as well as ballots that arrive with missing or illegible postmarks.

Voters also will have the option of using satellite drop boxes for their mail ballots instead of returning them through the mail in counties where the drop boxes are provided.

The Department of State has vowed to increase its voter education campaign regarding mail-in voting procedures. The outreach will include direct postal mailers to voters, social media, the department’s website, and various forms of advertising.

You may apply for a mail-in ballot if you are a registered voter. You can register to vote online by visiting www.votespa.com.

Once you are registered to vote, you can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online, by calling 1-877-VOTESPA, or with a paper application from your county election office.

You will receive your ballot in the mail. Mark your ballot, place your ballot in the secrecy envelop, then place the secrecy envelop into the mailing envelop. Be sure to sign your ballot. Return your ballot as soon as it’s completed to ensure it arrives at the county election office before the deadline.

If you need assistance with understanding the voting process, contact my office.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at 570-342-4348.

State Representative Marty Flynn serves the 113th Legislative District which consists of the city of Scranton, South Abington, and the borough of Clarks Green.