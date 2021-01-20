The Abington Heights wrestling team has the highest of goals this season.

With a chance of placing an experienced wrestler in every spot in the lineup, the Comets are looking to improve upon last season’s finishes of 4-2 in Lackawanna League Division 1 and 15-7 overall.

“We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete this season,” said Comets coach Steve Peters, whose team is set to open about six weeks later than originally scheduled when it hosts Wallenpaupack in a Saturday afternoon Lackawanna League Division 1 match. “The team has set high goals for the season, as we are looking to bring home the league and district titles.”

There are reasons for such pursuits.

Seniors Gavin Drake, James Brown and Brandon Grogan are back for their fourth year as starters to lead the lengthy list of returnees.

Drake was a state qualifier last season. Brown is entering his third season as team captain. Grogan, who has 92 career wins, three more than Brown, is in his second season as captain.

“We have a solid varsity lineup that includes some veteran wrestlers as well as some very talented underclassmen,” Peters said. “We are working toward our team goals every day, but also have our sights on sending some individuals to Hershey as well this season.”

Hershey’s Giant Center, which hosts the state individual and dual meet championships, is the end goal for the strongest of competitors, but there are different and, at times, additional steps along the way this season.

To keep from having huge tournament fields that could increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, smaller events have been added, putting individual wrestlers through four steps instead of two to get to Hershey. And, there will be less individual and team spots ultimately available in Hershey to also control the tournament size there.

Drake, a 215-pounder, finished second in District 2 and third in the Class 3A Northeast Regional last season to earn his chance on the state level.

Brown is at 172 and Grogan at 106.

Jacob Blevins-Gilmore, another senior, moved to the area from Texas last season. The 152-pounder went 7-10 in part-time duty.

Luke Sirianni, a sophomore 106-pounder, led the team in wins last season with 32 and finished sixth at the Northeast Regional after taking third in District 2.

Juniors Cole Kroptavich (120), Hutch Lynott (152) and Sal Schiavone (160) are each entering their third seasons as starters.

Lynott and Schiavone earned league all-star recognition and the three combined to go 69-40 last season.

Tomas Delosrios, another junior, won 10 matches on the varsity level last season and finished second in the District 2 Junior Varsity tournament. He is at 189 pounds.

Junior 160-pounder Zach Rice, sophomore 132-pounder Sam Stevens and sophomore 126-pounder Aidan Ryan each wrestled more than 20 varsity bouts last season.

Senior Grant McGinley (138), junior Dean Phillips (189) and sophomore Brady Keraha (106) all have some varsity experience.

In addition to their 15 veterans, the Comets have another junior, two sophomores and six freshmen trying to work their way into the varsity lineup.