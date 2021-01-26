CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom Jan. 20, Denny McGraw spoke on behalf of the electric generation supply contract.

He told council that he solicited prices from various suppliers. He mentioned that in the past he looked for an electric generation supplier for the streetlights. He said that this year he asked about suppliers for the borough building. He said that there was an offer from council’s supplier, Direct Energy.

“Basically when you look at the price that (Direct Energy) offered, it is about a penny and a half lower than the current PPL pricing compare,” he said.

McGraw said that it’s also less than the last four prices. He mentioned that the prices in compare changes every two years.

“I came up with the idea that we would probably save the borough about $1,100 a year if we assume that usage.”

McGraw said that Direct Energy should talk with their clients about entering three to four year contracts. He recommended council to go with a four-year contract. Councilman Dave Rinaldi asked McGraw if the price will the same every year for all four years. McGraw listed the prices.

“For twelve months, it’s 4.88 cents,” he said. “For twenty-four months, it’s 4.85 months, so it’s lower. For thirty-six (months), it’s 4.82 (cents), and for forty-eight (months), it’s 4.8 (cents).”

Council president Joe Barrasse attested that it’s more savings than a three-year contract. Council voted to approve a four-year contract with Direct Energy. Barrasse thanked McGraw for his efforts for saving Clarks Green Borough money.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns announced that the police department hired Lexipol to update the policy manual of the borough. He said that this month he is working with the solicitor on it. He also mentioned that the police officers will read the manual and get quizzed on it.

“We hope to have that done by July,” he said.

Yarns then said that he hopes the body cameras for the police department will be ready by April. He said that the department of justice reviewed the policies. He also said that he hopes to purchase one or two police vehicles by March. He announced that most officers received the COVID-19 shots. He said that four officers have received their second shots.

“Things are moving along,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for us. Hopefully, everything will be well.”

In his solicitor’s report, Al Weinschenk mentioned that comments have been submitted to the advisor about SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) zoning ordinance. He said that there will be a public hearing on Feb. 17 and possibly an adoption of the new ordinance on March 17. He said that he will be circulating a resolution regarding the fees and updates of the SAPA zoning, which will be on the agenda in the February meeting.

Also, Weinschenk mentioned a subdivision of a sketch plan of a cluster development at 221 N. Abington Road. He said that eight residential units can fit in a two-acre parcel.

“It’s just a sketch plan,” he said. “There’s no formal subdivision. No action required.”

Weinschenk said that a meeting will be scheduled and advertised. Rinaldi asked, “With the submission of the sketch plan, will the current ordinance be the one that is applicable to the potential development?”

Weinschenk replied that unless there’s a formal application for land development or zoning approval, it’s going to be the ordinance that is in effect.

“Just submitting a sketch plan right now, I think it’s under our current ordinance,” he said.

In his public works report, Rinaldi recalled back in 2018 the borough submitting a request for the Small Stream & Water Grant for the state in the amount of $200,000. He said that the grant, which was approved, was to have portions of Clarks Green’s sewer system video inspected, rehabilitated, and if necessary, grouted or lined with a process called cured in place. Since the borough has not used the grant yet, Rinaldi said that if the borough wants to use it, they need to authorize the engineers to ask for an extension.

“They (engineers) are giving extensions because of the current situation,” he said.”And we can get another year, which is this year, 2021.”

Rinaldi said that the borough received a proposal from Sewer Specialty Services (SSS) to do the camera work, inspections, and if necessary a repair of 19,000 lineal feet in the borough. He said that the proposal is $4,200 a day for the maximum of six days. Weinschenk confirmed that since SSS is costar-approved by the state, council can approve without advertising.

Council voted to approve the extension of the grant for an additional year. Council also voted to accept the SSS proposal. The result of both actions was that the borough will be able to take advantage of the grant’s 80% funding to affect the cost of the SSS proposal, and if it takes six days, then the total cost of $25,800 state will reimburse the borough 80% or $20,640 and the borough would end up paying $5,160 after reimbursement.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi announced that ARWA recently held their reorganization meeting and unanimously elected Harry Jenkins as chairman for 2021. He also said that ARWA is switching the internet provider from Frontier to Lackawanna County Wireless, which was built a few years ago for emergency service communication countrywide.

In his health and safety report, Dr. Terry Cochrane said that he received a request for information about COVID vaccinations. He said that council doesn’t have a setup to give vaccinations in an organized manner.

“I think the county is going to give some direction with it,” he said.

Cochrane said there is no direction of who will give the vaccines or how it will get paid.

In other business, Barrasse announced that he received a letter from Clarks Summit Fire Company. He said that the letter says that the fire company contracted with Commonwealth Health Medical Emergency Services as of Jan. 1 to have an ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said it’s a “tremendous advantage.” He suggested to have a work session about it to discuss rates.