🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology have signed an agreement that will make it easier for students from Lackawanna College to continue their education at Harrisburg University.

Thanks to the 2+2 agreement signed this month, academically qualified students who earn an Associate of Science Degree in Cyber Security from Lackawanna College will be able to transfer into Harrisburg University’s Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Operations and Management program at junior-level standing. The agreement marks the second accord HU has signed with Lackawanna College.

Last year, HU and Lackawanna College inked an agreement that grants students who complete Lackawanna’s RN-to-BSN nursing program acceptance into HU’s Master of Science in Nursing program.

“We recognize the need for well-trained cybersecurity professionals across the nation, and we are proud to provide our students with the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degrees,” said Lackawanna College President, Dr. Jill Murray. “This agreement with Harrisburg University allows our students to further pursue studies that will prepare them to fill these high-demand positions in their field.”

Lackawanna College students who transfer to HU will enjoy the same benefits as current HU students and will be provided equal opportunities in applying for financial aid and in the award and distribution of funds. Lackawanna College students transferring to HU also will receive consideration for campus housing on the same basis as native HU students.

“This partnership will allow Harrisburg University and Lackawanna College to better serve students in Pennsylvania,” said Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr. “Our teams are dedicated to making this partnership successful, and I think there are a lot of other significant opportunities for us to work together to meet workforce needs. I look forward to expanding our partnership with Lackawanna College.”