SCRANTON — Marywood University is offering Continuing Education Summer Art Workshops during July and August. These workshops include:

• Handmade Mugs — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, in the Ceramics Room on the first floor of the Insalaco Center for Studio Arts. Participants will roll out a slab of clay and add a handle to create a mug to include a favorite quote, initials, or design on the side to enjoy each morning with coffee or tea. The cost of the workshop is $50, and includes 3 pounds of clay, glazes, and firings.

• Coil Building Workshop — 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 12, in the Ceramics Room on the first floor of the Insalaco Center for Studio Arts. Participants will learn the basics of flattened and paddled coiling to create functional and decorative vessels. This workshop will provide attendees with historical notes as well as hands-on experience to help them gain an appreciation for this ancient art. Attendees will explore the coiling process to create a variety of bowls, mugs, and vases. The cost of the workshop is $120 and is open to all skill levels, and all forms of expression will be encouraged.

• Beginning Calligraphy — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Room 336, in the Insalaco Center for Studio Arts. An easy introduction to calligraphy includes instruction on how to set up your space, how to hold the pen properly, and the proper movements to make perfect letter strokes. A special calligraphy felt tip pen is included, as well as special calligraphy papers for a small materials fee. The cost is $35 plus a materials fee of $10, payable to Margie Zaums, instructor, at the time of the workshop.

For additional information on these workshops, please contact Christine Medley at cmedley@marywood.edu.