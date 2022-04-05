Abington Journal

Seth Maxwell collected a series of honors for his role in helping Indiana Wesleyan University win its 13th straight regular-season Crossroads League men’s basketball title.

Maxwell was a first-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American. He was named Crossroad League Player of the Year along with earning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the third straight team.

The 7-foot senior from Abington Heights led the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game and in blocked shots at 2.7.

Indiana Wesleyan finished 28-7and made the NAIA Sweet 16 for the 13th straight time. The Wildcats have been ranked in the NAIA Top 25 for the last 105 weekly coaches’ polls.

