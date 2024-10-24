Cade Kelleher from Abington Heights eagled the sixth hole, then birdied four holes on the back nine Oct. 22 in the second round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A Individual Golf Championships at Penn State.

Kelleher finished the two-day event at 3-under-par, 141 for 36 holes to place 12th in Class 3A, just outside of the medals that went to the top 10 in each class.

The 3-under score was the best ever by an Abington Heights golfer at the PIAA Championships.

Kelleher matched par with a 72 Oct. 21 on the Penn State White Course with an up-and-down round that included five birdies and five bogeys. He moved up a dozen places on the second day.

Fox Chapel’s Carson Kittsley won the title with a pair of 68s.

Kelleher was one of four Abington Heights players in the field.

Robert Munley tied for 41st with North Pocono’s Jason Walsh at 151. Munley shot a 76 and 75.

Philip Matthews tied for 55th in the 72-player field with a 78-78—156.

Robert Bingham was tied for 58th after shooting 82-78—160.

Kelleher’s finish was the best by a Lackawanna League golfer, but District 2 had a repeat champion and another player tied for second.

Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner won Class 2A boys for the second straight year with a 70 and 68 for a 6-under, 138.

Lake-Lehman’s Charlie Weidner tied for second with 71-69—140.

Like Abington Heights, Scranton Prep had four players in the state tournament.

Ben Boyanoski tied for 14th after shooting 74 twice for 148.

Freshman Brendan Bell shot 77-73—150 for a tie for 18th.

Ben Walsh shot a 76-84—160 and was tied for 47th.

Jack Pavuk was 62nd out of 72 with 85-86—171.

District 2’s top finish in the girls tournaments came in Class 3A where Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown tied for ninth with 75-81—156.