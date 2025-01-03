Abington Heights and Scranton Prep are the only schools to make it to the New Year with unbeaten records for both their boys and girls swimming teams in Lackawanna League competition.

There are three Lackawanna League teams at 3-0 in each league.

The Delaware Valley boys and Elk Lake girls join the Abington Heights and Scranton Prep teams in the ties at the top of the standings.

Both teams face Elk Lake before meeting each other.

Scranton Prep is at Elk Lake Jan. 8. Elk Lake is at Abington Heights Jan. 21. Scranton Prep is at Abington Heights Jan. 30.

Delaware Valley does not meet either of the other current unbeatens until the league schedule is winding down in February.