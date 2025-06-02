Lackawanna Trail clinched a winning overall record with a 6-5 victory over Susquehanna in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

The Lions used the win to beat the Sabers out of fourth place in the eight-team Division 3 of the Lackawanna League. They wound up 9-8 overall after reaching the District 2 Class 2A playoffs as the sixth seed where they lost 11-1 to Old Forge in the quarterfinals May 20.

Old Forge 11, Lackawanna Trail 1

Jake Iacavazzi drove in three runs and Luke Olivieri tossed a two-hitter when Old Forge opened the playoffs with a five-inning rout of visiting Lackawanna Trail.

Old Forge scored four runs each in the first and third innings for an 8-0 lead.

After Lackawanna Trail scored one run in the fourth, Old Forge put the game away with three runs in the fifth.

Olivieri struck out eight and walked three.

William Evans led off the fourth with a single for the first Lackawanna Trail hit and scored on Tucker Kinney’s double.

Recap

Lackawanna Trail opened May by handing Division 3 champion Elk Lake its only league loss.

Final Division 3 standings: Elk Lake 13-1, Montrose 10-4, Mountain View 10-4, Lackawanna Trail 8-6, Susquehanna 7-7, Carbondale 4-10, Blue Ridge 3-11, Forest City 1-13.

The Lions defeated Susquehanna 6-5 May 12 by erasing an early 4-0 deficit. The Sabers were still in front 5-3 before the Lions pulled out the win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Kinney doubled in the first run of the inning, then scored the winner when Logan Edwards drew a bases-loaded walk.

Ethan Gorton gave up just one run on three hits while working the final 4 2/3 innings in relief to get the win.

Kinney had two hits in the win while Sean Dwyer scored twice.