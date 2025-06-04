Brady Holmes scored three goals, Mackey Lynett assisted on six and Packy James came up with 12 saves Tuesday as Scranton Prep went on the road and defeated District 4 champion Selinsgrove 10-3 in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A boys lacrosse first-round game.

The District 2 runner-up Cavaliers (19-3) advance to play District 1 champion Marple Newtown (15-6) Saturday. Marple Newtown routed Cardinal O’Hara 19-1.

Scranton Prep opened a 5-1 halftime lead on the way to its first state tournament win.

Lynett was involved in all but two of the team’s goals in the game, scoring twice. Jack Rully and Colin McMullen also scored two goals. Braedon McPartland had the other goal.

Ryan Davis had two assists and Holmes had one.

Parker Atwood made 14 saves for Selinsgrove. Nash Fordyce, Ben Bucher and Quinton Davis had the goals. Graham Davis and Atwood had assists.

Scranton Prep is the last District 2 team active in boys lacrosse.

Crestwood, which beat the Cavaliers in the district final, was knocked out by Lampeter-Strasburg 18-7 Tuesday.