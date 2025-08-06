Keystone College will be one of five teams in action when the United East Conference makes the transition from club to varsity competition in women’s flag football.

As women’s flag football continues to grow on the college and high school levels, it becomes the 21st varsity sport sponsored by the UEC.

Cairn University, Cedar Crest College, Gallaudet University and Penn State Harrisburg joined Keystone in launching women’s flag football as a club sport during the spring. They participated in two “play days,” consisting of a series of scrimmages, then took part in an end-of-season tournament.

Those same five schools have committed to play the inaugural varsity season.

College flag football is played on an 80 by 40-yard field in a 7-on-7 format with four, 12-minute quarters. Teams have four downs to cross each 20-yard line for a first down to maintain possession. Touchdowns are worth six points and conversions are one or two points depending on whether the plays are tried from the 5- or 10-yard lines.

Keystone won two of three games during the play days, then split its two games at the season-opening tournament during the spring season of club play.

The UEC has not yet set the season schedule.

Football

Hugh Kirwan will make his debut as Keystone head coach Sept. 7 when the Giants open the season at Wilkes.

Keystone’s home opener is Sept. 14 against Misericordia.

Kirwan took over in May for Justin Higgins, who came to Keystone in 2018 to restart the football program. Kirwan joined the Keystone staff in March 2020 as an offensive assistant, then proceeded to special teams coordinator/receivers coach for 2021-2023 and pass game/special teams coordinator in 2024 while also serving as recruiting coordinator.

Men’s soccer

Keystone is home for the first three games of the season, including playing on back-to-back afternoons on the opening weekend.

The Giants play Penn State Schuylkill and Elmira College Aug. 29 and 30. They host Susquehanna Sept. 6.

Women’s soccer

Keystone’s season opens Aug. 30 at Alfred State College.

Cross country

Keystone will begin its men’s and women’s season at the Misericordia Invitational Aug. 29.