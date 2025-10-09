Scranton Prep quarterback Will McPartland, calls his number and rushes for a Cavalier touchdown.

Cavalier running back Anthony Prince gets around Scranton defenders during the fourth quarter of their Sept. 19 game in Dunmore.

The Scranton Prep football team waited through three weeks of games to start the season before working with Will McPartland, their top returning player, in the lineup.

The Cavaliers have been climbing ever since.

With McPartland leading the way, Scranton Prep enters October on a three-game winning streak.

After losing those first three games, the Cavaliers have climbed to second out of seven teams in Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 with a 3-1 record, and third out of 10 teams in the District 2 Class 3A playoff ratings race where eight teams qualify and the top four open at home.

Scranton Prep (3-3 overall) is the defending champion in both the division and district.

The Cavaliers are at Abington Heights on Oct. 3. A win there would set up the Cavaliers to play for first place in the season finale, home at Dunmore’s stadium, on Oct. 24 against unbeaten North Pocono.

Scranton Prep 37, Wallenpaupack 0

Scranton Prep controlled the line of scrimmage Sept. 26, outrushing host Wallenpaupack 293-69 to win in divisional play for the third straight week.

Braedon McPartland led the balanced ground game with 86 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Will McPartland had 80 and a touchdown on his nine carries and also threw for two touchdowns.

Wallenpaupack drove to the 15 to open the game, but that is as close as the Buckhorns got.

Scranton Prep 42, Scranton 12

Charlie Speicher returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to get Scranton Prep off and running at Dunmore Veterans Memorial Stadium Sept. 19.

The McPartland brothers took it from there.

Braedon McPartland scored on a 22-yard run and a 72-yard pass from Will McPartland to make it 21-0 after one quarter.

Will McPartland then threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the second quarter for a 42-7 halftime lead.

Scranton Prep 49, Delaware Valley 44

Scranton Prep rallied from a 24-point deficit Sept. 12 at Dunmore Veterans Memorial Stadium to pull out a win in a Division 1 meeting between two of the LFC’s most successful programs. Both came in 0-3 against difficult competition.

Will McPartland was spectacular in his season debut after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s state playoffs. He accounted for 428 yards and all seven touchdowns.

Scranton Prep scored 42 straight points to turn a 31-7 third-quarter deficit into a 49-31 lead.

Will McPartland finished with 179 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries. He hit 15 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two scores.

After pulling Scranton Prep within 31-27 at the end of the third, Will McPartland ran five, two, and 85 yards for fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 49-31 lead.

Delaware Valley answered with Colin McGarvey to Trey Newton touchdown passes of 31 and 14 yards.

The Cavaliers stopped a two-point try by the Warriors to attempt to pull within a field goal, then held on from there.

Canisius 41, Scranton Prep 28

Elijah Campbell broke touchdown runs of 71 yards in the second quarter, 57 yards in the third quarter, and 51 in the fourth to spoil Scranton Prep’s trip to the Buffalo area for a non-league, interstate game.

Anthony Prince carried 27 times for 139 yards and a touchdown while Oliver Swingle hit 12 of 24 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns to lead Scranton Prep’s offense.