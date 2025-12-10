Abington Heights conducted an Athletic Aid Agreement Recognition Ceremony Nov. 12 in conjunction with the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s National Signing Day.

Seven student-athletes officially signed their Athletic Aid Agreements, formerly known as the National Letters of Intent, to continue their academic and athletic careers on the Division I level and another signed with a Division II school.

Nick Bradley, the 2025 Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year, made his early commitment to Auburn University official.

Lilia Calvert, the school’s all-time leading girls soccer scorer, will head to Rutgers University. Teammate Hawley Lynott is headed to LeMoyne College.

Nico Bustos from the state championship boys soccer team signed with Lehigh University.

Anna Pucilowski signed with James Madison University for both track and cross country.

Allie Rothenberger is headed to Rider University for lacrosse.

Kylie Kehoe signed with Mercyhurst University for field hockey.

Philip Mathews signed with Division II Bloomsburg University for golf.