Dakota Sandy and Mason Whitney finished off technical falls early in the second periods of their championship matches Saturday to win their weight classes and lead Abington Heights to a third-place finish in the 16-team field of the Lackawanna League Wrestling Tournament at Wallenpaupack.

Sandy, a freshman, finished his bout with Aidan Tanzini of Blue Ridge in 2:22 to take the title at 121 pounds. Whitney, a junior who remained unbeaten, closed out his 139-pound victory just five seconds into the second period.

Honesdale won the two lightest and three heaviest weight classes while taking the team title 238-211 over Wallenpaupack.

Abington Heights finished with 178 points, 30 more than fourth-place Delaware Valley. Lackawanna Trail was eighth with 78 points, while Scranton Prep was 15th with 18 points.

Sandy won three of his four tournament bouts by technical fall, while Whitney won two of his three. Neither allowed an opponent to go the distance. Both won their semifinals by second-period pins.

Sandy stopped West Scranton’s Santino Aniska in 3:58. Whitney pinned Wallenpaupack’s Kyle Scartelli in 3:34.

The Comets advanced four wrestlers to the finals.

Chace Berry and Lucas Drake finished second at 152 and 160.

Tywone Giles from Valley View beat Berry by technical fall in 2:21. Wallenpaupack’s Tristan Braxton won a 13-1 major decision over Drake.

Berry got to the final with two first-period pins and an 8-5 decision over Sawyer Jones from Wallenpaupack. Drake sandwiched pins around a 9-8 quarterfinal decision of Western Wayne’s Gavin Morcom and made the championship round by beating Honesdale’s Morgan Wilcox in 1:51.

Jason Beck, at 127, and Edward Reed, at 145, each finished third.

Beck edged Blue Ridge’s Giovanni Annesi 7-5 in the consolation finals, where Reed pinned West Scranton’s Matthew McKeefery in 56 seconds.

Lucas Kareha (114) and Joseph Scialpi (172) were fourth, while Ayden Kane (189) was sixth.

Lackawanna Trail was led by a third-place finish from Kaylix Douglas.

Douglas recovered from a quarterfinal loss at 172 by pinning three straight opponents in under a minute to reach the third-place match, where he pinned Abington Heights’ Scialpi in 2:23.

Cidney Schaffer (107) and Matthew Shafer (121) while Riley Borruso (133) was fifth.

Jake Barrett was the only top-six finisher for Scranton Prep, taking fourth at 139, where he was 2-2 with a first-period pin and a major decision.