S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Heights boys basketball varsity team and coaches will host a Make-A-Wish Basketball Clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Abington Heights High School.

The event, which will include shooting, dribbling and passing drills and games, is open to all boys in grades two through seventh. All attendees are encouraged to a make a gift of any size to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Each individual interested in participating must register by filling out a form which is available at https://bit.ly/2t0cAo3.