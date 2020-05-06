Keystone announces sports awards

By Tom Robinson

For Abington Journal

Savanna Robinson was one of several Keystone College athletes honored with end-of-the-year awards. - Abington Journal file photo

Savanna Robinson, Tone Cockrell, Daniel Zuniga and Bella Lamonea were recognized when the Keystone College athletic department announced its end-of-the-year awards for the coronavirus-shortened, 2019-20 academic year.

Robinson, a senior from Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, and Cockrell, a junior from Upper Marlboro, Md., received the N. Scott Thurston Award for academic and athletic excellence. Zuniga, a senior from Lakeland, Fla., and Lamonea, a sophomore from Glendora, Calif., were selected for the Keystonian Awards as male and female Most Valuable Players.

The cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports seasons just three games into the lacrosse schedule cut short Robinson’s career, but the multi-sport athlete had already racked up an impressive set of accomplishments.

Robinson started her senior year by earning third-team All-American and first-team All-South Atlantic Region on the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III team. She led the Colonial States Athletic Conference in goals (27), points (61) and shots (144).

Originally a field hockey player at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Slippery Rock University as a freshman, Robinson added basketball for one full season, plus another semester, after transferring to Keystone. Before stepping away from the sport again, she started 22 games on a winning team during her junior year.

Robinson led the 0-3 lacrosse team, scoring half its eight goals and assisting on two others. A first-team CSAC all-star as a junior, Robinson finished her college career with 123 goals and 50 assists.

Cockrell was a first-team CSAC all-star and second-team D3hoops.com All-Atlantic Region choice after averaging 20 points and leading the Giants in assists.

Zuniga was a first-team CSAC all-star and a third-team United Soccer Coaches Mid-Atlantic All-Region choice after leading Keystone with 12 goals and eight assists. He led the Giants to a successful CSAC title defense.

Lamonea was the leading of Keystone’s first NCAA Division III Tournament team in women’s basketball. The CSAC Player of the Year after 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting more than 50 percent from the floor.

