As the Spring weather settles, gardeners are ready to sow seeds for family-favorite vegetables, pollinator-friendly flowers, and culinary herbs. These options and many more will be available at the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County 4th Annual Community Seed Exchange on Saturday, March 25, at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock. This event is free and open to the public, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon. The Seed Exchange is a unique opportunity to acquire new varieties, save money, and reduce seed waste while learning and sharing with fellow gardeners. Gardeners of all experience levels, including those new to gardening, are welcome.

At 10:30 a.m. the Master Gardeners will share a lecture presentation, Tips for Successful Seed Starting. The lecture will cover fundamental topics in seed-starting techniques for vegetables, herbs, annual and perennial flowers, and native plants.

How does it work? Bring unused viable seeds to share. Vegetable, herb, and flower seeds, either commercially purchased or saved from the garden, are welcome at the exchange tables (please, no seeds saved from hybrid varieties as these are unlikely to grow true-to-type). Seeds purchased last year and prior may still be viable if properly stored. Participants then select seeds to take home. The Master Gardeners will provide base stock for the tables at 10:00 a.m. with a large and diverse selection.

How much seed to share? Those new to seed saving and swaps might want suggestions on how much seed to exchange. Take at least the minimum amount necessary to meet home garden needs, but at the same time, leave plenty of seeds for other participants to try. Some general suggestions are to share larger quantities of smaller seeds and smaller portions of larger seeds. For most home gardeners, 12-20 tomato or pepper seeds, 20 bean seeds, and 25-50 flower or herb seeds should suffice.

How to package seeds for sharing? Small zip-top bags and coin-size envelopes work well for exchanging seeds. The Master Gardeners will have a supply of envelopes on hand. Portion the seeds to share in envelopes clearly labeled with as much information as possible, including the variety and year.

The event takes place at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. For additional information about the Seed Exchange, please contact the Master Gardeners of Wyoming County at 570-836-3196 or wyomingmg@psu.edu.

The Penn State Extension office in Wyoming County is located at 71 Hollow Crest Rd, Ste 2, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

